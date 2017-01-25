Doug Greiner

Doug Greiner, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management, LLC’s Director of Research. He is also a member of the investment committee. Earlier, he worked at JMP Securities in New York City, and previously at Compass Point in Washington, D.C., and D.A. Davidson. He was also a financial markets analyst at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Gonzaga University and a master’s degree in applied economics from Georgetown University.