Peter E. Grassi

Grassi, Peter E.

Peter E. Grassi is the Managing Partner of Grassi Investment Management, LLC. He is a portfolio manager for institutional and high net worth individual clients, with over 25 years of investment management experience. He began his investment career at Davis, Skaggs and Company in 1981, where he was Vice President. Later, he worked at Smith Barney and its predecessor companies from 1983 to 2000 as a senior vice president. He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley, where he received an undergraduate degree in economics.

