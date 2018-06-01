John P. Goetz

John P. Goetz was appointed President and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Pzena Investment Management in June 2007 and became a member of the board of directors in May 2011. In 1996, Mr. Goetz became Director of Research and has been Co-Chief Investment Officer since 2005. Previously, Mr. Goetz held a range of key positions at Amoco Corporation for over 14 years, such as the Global Business Manager for Amoco’s $1 billion polypropylene business, where he had bottom-line responsibility for operations and development worldwide. Prior positions at Amoco included strategic planning, joint venture investments and project financing in various oil and chemical businesses. Prior to joining Amoco, Mr. Goetz had been employed by The Northern Trust Company and Bank of America. He graduated from Wheaton College and received an MBA from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University.