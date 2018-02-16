David C. Glendon

David C. Glendon has held the President and CEO position at Sprague Resources LP since January 2008. Mr. Glendon has been with the company since 2003 and was previously the Senior Vice President, Oil and Materials Handling, focusing on driving the execution of a customer-centric approach across all elements of the business. Prior to joining Sprague Resources LP, Mr. Glendon was a Partner and Global Account Manager at Monitor Group. He was also a Founder and Managing Director of Monitor Equity Advisors, which worked with leading private capital providers in evaluating transactions and enhancing the strategic positions of their portfolio investments.