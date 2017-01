Brian Gilmartin

Brian Gilmartin, CFA, is Founder and Portfolio Manager of Trinity Asset Management Inc., an investment advisory boutique that caters to midlevel individual investors and institutions such as smaller foundations. TAM was founded in May 1995. Mr. Gilmartin started working at Stein Roe & Farnham, before managing money for individual investors. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He also received an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago.