Gershuny, Matthew D.

Matthew D. Gershuny is the Director of Research and lead Portfolio Manager of the Parnassus Mid Cap Fund at Parnassus Investments. He joined Parnassus Investments in 2006 after serving as a Parnassus research intern. Before joining the firm, Mr. Gershuny was a Vice President of Equity Research at Cowen and Company — formerly SG Cowen Securities Corporation. Prior to that, he held various equity research and asset management positions at UBS Securities. Mr. Gershuny received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Cornell University and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.

Related Interviews:

Integrating Fundamental and ESG Research to Identify Quality Businesses
January 04, 2019

