Kelly W. George

Kelly W. George is President and Chief Executive Officer of mBank and President of Mackinac Financial Corporation. Mr. George has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry. He joined mBank in 2003 as the Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer in charge of the regulatory and lending administration turnaround of the previously known North Country Bank and Trust. After the successful rehabilitation of the bank and $30 million recapitalization, he was promoted to President and CEO of mBank and President of Mackinac Financial Corporation in 2006. Mr. George has served as a director since 2006 as well. Prior to mBank, he was the Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of a $350 million community bank in North Central Ohio, also in charge of the credit administration and risk management turnaround of a regulatory-challenged bank from 2000 to 2003. He spent several years prior as a Safety and Soundness Examiner-in-Charge at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland responsible for the oversight of FRB-regulated community banking institutions, along with assisting with examinations of larger complex bank holding companies in the District and shared national credit reviews. He began his career in various retail banking, credit and commercial lending roles at the former Bank One and National City Bank in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr. George is a 1990 graduate of The Ohio State University with a B.S. in economics and minor in finance.