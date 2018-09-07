Garner, Joseph W.

The Wall Street Transcript
Joseph W. Garner is Director of Research and a member of the Small Cap Growth Portfolio Management team at Emerald Advisers LLC, and he is also a Portfolio Manager of the Emerald Growth Fund. Mr. Garner’s research is focused on small and midsize firms in the business services, capital goods, consumer, financial services and technology sectors. In 1997, he was named as a “Home-Run Hitter” by Institutional Investor magazine and has appeared on Bloomberg Television and CNBC. He also has been quoted in Fortune, Bloomberg Business News, USA Today, Dow Jones News Service, Standard & Poor’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, The Wall Street Journal and other media. Mr. Garner is a director for the Millersville University Foundation and Chairman of the investment committee, and previously was the President of the board of directors for the foundation. Prior to joining Emerald in 1994, Mr. Garner was the Program Manager of the PA Economic Development Financing Authority — PEDFA — and an economic development analyst with the PA Department of Commerce’s Office of Technology Development. Mr. Garner graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in economics from Millersville University and received an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.

Assessing the Small-Cap Space by Meeting with Management Teams
September 07, 2018

