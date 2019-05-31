Gardner, Ted

Ted Gardner, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Salient Partners, LP. Mr. Gardner is a Managing Director and serves as Co-Portfolio Manager at Salient in the firm’s MLP complex. Mr. Gardner formerly served as Portfolio Manager and Director of Research at RDG Capital, LLC, a Houston-based asset management firm specializing in MLP investments. RDG was acquired by Salient in 2011. Previously, Mr. Gardner served as a research analyst with Raymond James and Associates following MLPs in the pipeline, midstream, propane, maritime and coal industries. Mr. Gardner is a CFA charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, Cameron School of Business in Houston, Texas.
Investing in the Best Opportunities in Midstream Energy
May 31, 2019