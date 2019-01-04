Benjamin Gardiner

Benjamin Gardiner is a Research Analyst with a focus on the global health care sector at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. He is also a member of the Global Opportunities team and helps lead Grandeur Peak’s efforts in Central Asia and the U.K. Mr. Gardiner graduated from the University of Utah with a B.S. in mathematics. He officially joined Grandeur Peak in 2013 but had previously spent a number of years building financial models for his father, Robert Gardiner.