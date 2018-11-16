Kimberly C. Friedricks

Kimberly C. Friedricks is Managing Director of Fixed Income at Kayne Anderson Rudnick. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 1998, Ms. Friedricks was responsible for management of fixed income trading, fundamental research and portfolio management, specializing in municipal-credit analysis for a specialty-management firm in Beverly Hills, California. Ms. Friedricks attended the University of Southern California and is a member of the California Society of Municipal Analysts.