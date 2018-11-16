The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Kimberly C. Friedricks

Friedricks, Kimberly C.

Kimberly C. Friedricks is Managing Director of Fixed Income at Kayne Anderson Rudnick. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 1998, Ms. Friedricks was responsible for management of fixed income trading, fundamental research and portfolio management, specializing in municipal-credit analysis for a specialty-management firm in Beverly Hills, California. Ms. Friedricks attended the University of Southern California and is a member of the California Society of Municipal Analysts.

Related Interviews:

Generating Cash Flow Through High-Quality Fixed Income
November 16, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)
Interview with the CEO and the President and Chairman: NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
Interview with the CEO: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Generating Cash Flow Through High-Quality Fixed Income
Using a Thematic, Bottom-Up Approach to Invest in Global Financial Services
Positively Impacting Society Through Investments in West Africa
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Gene Therapy Companies with Better Clinical Data and Benefits Likely to Do Well
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 