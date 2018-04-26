Jason E. Fox

Jason E. Fox was appointed Chief Executive Officer of W. P. Carey Inc. in January 2018, and also serves as a member of the company’s board of directors. Prior to his current position, Mr. Fox served as President from 2016 to 2017, Head of Global Investments from 2015 to 2016, and Co-Head from 2011 to 2015. During his tenure, Mr. Fox has been responsible for more than $10 billion of acquisitions. Transactions he has closed since joining W. P. Carey Inc. include the $225 million acquisition of The New York Times headquarters in Manhattan and the $312 million acquisition of 78 retail self-storage and truck rental facilities operated under the U-Haul brand name. Mr. Fox is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Environmental Science. He received his MBA from Harvard Business School.