Mark Foster

Mark Foster, CFA, is Chief Information Officer, Portfolio Manager and Managing Partner for Kirr, Marbach & Company, LLC, located in Columbus, Indiana. The firm is an SEC-registered investment adviser with total assets of $600 million. He has been with KM & Co since 1987. Earlier, he was a Lead Portfolio Manager with Merchants Investment Counseling Inc. He was twice named to Barron’s Top 100 Portfolio Managers list and is a two-time Lipper Award winner as well. He graduated with honors from Ball State University with a B.S. in finance.