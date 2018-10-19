John J. Flynn

John J. Flynn is Principal and Portfolio Manager at Pzena Investment Management. Mr. Flynn is a co-portfolio manager for the U.S. small-, mid- and large-cap value strategies. Mr. Flynn also serves as a co-portfolio manager for the Pzena Mid Cap Value Fund and the Pzena Small Cap Value Fund. In this capacity, he is part of the team responsible for the day-to-day management of these mutual fund portfolios. Mr. Flynn became a member of the firm in 2005. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Flynn was an associate at Weston Presidio, a middle-market private equity investment firm. He earned a B.A. in music from Yale University and an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School.