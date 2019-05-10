The Wall Street Transcript
Tamara D. Fischer

Tamara D. Fischer has served as an officer of National Storage Affiliates Trust since its inception in 2013, and she currently serves as President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary/Treasurer for the company. Before joining NSA, from 2004 to 2008, Ms. Fischer served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vintage Wine Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust focused on assets in the U.S. wine industry. She continued to serve Vintage Wine Trust as a consultant through its dissolution in 2010 and served in various other consulting positions until becoming involved with NSA. From 1993 to 2003, Ms. Fischer served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chateau Communities, Inc., one of the largest real estate investment trusts in the manufactured home community sector. Ms. Fischer remained at Chateau through its sale to Hometown America LLC in 2003. Prior to joining Chateau, Ms. Fischer served as a member of the audit staff at Coopers & Lybrand — now PricewaterhouseCoopers. She is a certified public accountant — inactive — and graduated from Case Western Reserve University with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration.

Interview with the President, CFO and Secretary/Treasurer: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)
May 10, 2019

