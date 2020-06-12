Fischel, David

The Wall Street Transcript
David Fischel has served as CEO and Chairman of Stereotaxis, Inc. since February 2017. He joined Stereotaxis as a director in late 2016 after orchestrating a transformative equity investment in the company. Mr. Fischel has served for over 10 years as Principal and Portfolio Manager for medical device investments at DAFNA Capital Management, LLC. Prior to joining DAFNA Capital, he was a research analyst at SCP Vitalife, a health care venture capital fund. Mr. Fischel completed his B.S. magna cum laude in applied mathematics with a minor in accounting at the University of California at Los Angeles and received his MBA from Bar-Ilan University in Tel Aviv. He is a Certified Public Accountant, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)
June 12, 2020

