Fine, Lauren Rich

Lauren Rich Fine, CFA, is Managing Director at Gries Financial LLC. Earlier, she was a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch in equity research, where she was named to the Institutional Investor All-American Research team, holding the number one position in her coverage universe for 11 years. She also was an Executive Search Consultant at Howard & O’Brien, focused on C-Suite and board searches. She holds an undergraduate degree from Tufts University and an MBA from the Stern School of Management at New York University. Also, she is on the board of six nonprofits and is the Investment Committee Chair for three of those.

Using Dividends as a Valuation Methodology
February 10, 2017
February 10, 2017

