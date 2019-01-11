Fields Jr., John M.

John M. Fields

John M. Fields Jr. is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Oritani Financial Corporation. Since 1999, Mr. Fields has been employed with Oritani Financial Corp. In addition to being the bank’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, he is also responsible for information technology, investor relations, electronic banking and deposit operations, as well as investment and treasury functions. Prior to 1999, Mr. Fields was Chief Accounting Officer and Controller at a local publicly traded financial institution. Mr. Fields is a certified public accountant.