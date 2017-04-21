The Wall Street Transcript
Michael Feldschuh

Michael Feldschuh is CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. Mr. Feldschuh earned his bachelor’s degree in pre-med studies at Columbia College, Columbia University in 1991. Prior to joining Daxor’s executive team in December of 2014, he served as a member of the board of directors for one and a half years prior. Mr. Feldschuh headed his own hedge fund, Aristarc Capital, from 2009 to 2013, specializing in quantitative strategies. Prior to founding his own fund, Mr. Feldschuh was a managing director at Morgan Stanley from 2005 to 2009 and also served as a managing director and portfolio manager at Millennium Partners in New York from 1997 to 2005. Mr. Feldschuh was a proprietary trader for Morgan Stanley & Co. from 1994 to 1997. Mr. Feldschuh began his career at D.E. Shaw & Co. in New York, where he worked with Jeffery Bezos prior to Bezos’ founding of Amazon.

