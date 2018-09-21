Bradley H. Feldmann

Bradley H. Feldmann has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cubic Corporation since July 2014. Overseeing the operations of Cubic’s three business divisions, Cubic Transportation Systems, Cubic Global Defense and Cubic Mission Solutions, Mr. Feldmann implements management and operation processes as well as overall strategic vision for the corporation. He was appointed to the board of directors in May 2014 and was elected as Chairman of the board in February 2018. As President and CEO, Mr. Feldmann has led several innovation initiatives, such as the implementation of IdeaSpark — an innovation social ecosystem enabling Cubic employees to solicit and share ideas across the organization. These ideas include the development of new products, improvements to current products or developing solutions to address customer needs. Under Mr. Feldmann’s leadership, Cubic took important steps to transform the company’s global IT infrastructure into a scalable, efficient and effective system through the rollout of the Global Enterprise Management — GEM — initiative. Prior to assuming his role as President and CEO, Mr. Feldmann served as the President and Chief Operating Officer as well as the President of the holding companies comprising the Cubic Defense Systems. Mr. Feldmann is a graduate of the Stanford Executive Institute and holds a Master of Business Administration with honors from San Diego State University. He is also a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and a top graduate of the USAF Squadron Officer School. He is an active member of the National Defense Industrial Association, serving as a board member, executive committee member and the finance committee chair. Mr. Feldmann is an executive committee member of the Aerospace Industries Association and is on their board of governors. He is also a fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors and serves on the board of UrbanLife as finance committee chair. Mr. Feldmann was named a 2018 “Director of the Year” honoree by the Corporate Directors Forum for his accomplishments in corporate governance. In 2017, he was recognized as “Most Admired CEO” by the San Diego Business Journal for his exceptional organizational leadership and was awarded with the Bronze Stevie Award in the “Executive of the Year” category by the American Business Awards. In 2016, Mr. Feldmann also received the Duane Roth Distinguished Contribution Award for Technology by CONNECT for his contributions in elevating San Diego as a global innovation economy.