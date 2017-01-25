Denise M. Farkas

Denise M. Farkas, CFA, is Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Investment Counselors. She chairs Sigma’s investment committee and oversees the investment research process. Ms. Farkas also is a relationship officer and portfolio manager on client accounts. Earlier, she was Director of Research at a Cleveland-based investment advisory firm. She has an undergraduate degree in business from Emory University and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University. She became a Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — in 1991. Also, she is a member of the board of trustees of Rainbow Babies and Children’s Foundation, and chairs its investment committee. She is also a member of the board of trustees of Hathaway Brown School and is a member of Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland’s Finance and Investment Committee, and was on the board of governors of CFA Institute. From 2001 to 2005, she was on the board’s executive committee as Audit Chair.