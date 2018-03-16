Fambrough III, Douglas M.

Douglas M. Fambrough

Douglas M. Fambrough III, Ph.D., is President and Chief Executive Officer of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dr. Fambrough co-founded Dicerna in 2007 and has served as the company’s chief executive officer since 2010. Prior to joining Dicerna as CEO, Dr. Fambrough specialized in financing innovative life science technology companies as a general partner with Oxford Bioscience Partners, a Boston-based venture capital firm. In 2003, Dr. Fambrough and two other investors created Sirna Therapeutics, a first-generation RNA interference — RNAi — pioneer; he served on Sirna’s board of directors until the company was acquired by Merck for $1.1 billion in 2006. Other investments include Solexa, developer of the dominant ultra-high-throughput DNA sequencing platform, acquired by Illumina for $600 million; and Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a pioneer in antibody engineering technology. Before joining Oxford, Dr. Fambrough was a genomic scientist at the Whitehead/MIT Center for Genome Research — now known as the Broad Institute. Dr. Fambrough graduated from Cornell University and obtained his Ph.D. in genetics at the University of California, Berkeley.