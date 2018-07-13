Adam Falcon

Adam Falcon, CFA, co-founded Princeton Asset Management, LLC and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Falcon sets the firm’s investment strategies and leads the firm’s investment committee. Mr. Falcon oversees fixed income research, trade identification, allocation, portfolio construction and monitoring. From 2009 to 2015, Mr. Falcon was Executive Director and Chief Investment Strategist of The Cline Group, where he managed large fixed income portfolios for over six and a half years and developed the credit strategies. Prior to The Cline Group, Mr. Falcon managed fixed income portfolios for seven years at PNC Bank in Washington, D.C. Mr. Falcon is a graduate of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where he received his MBA with concentrations in finance and financial accounting. He received his B.A. from Bowdoin College, where he graduated summa cum laude and was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.