Robert Fagan

Robert Fagan is Equity Research Director of Stifel GMP. Mr. Fagan is a Canadian investment analyst who focuses on the U.S. market for stocks in the cannabis sector. Mr. Fagan worked for a couple of years in the retail side of finance and later conducted research for GMP Securities, the predecessor firm of Stifel GMP. Mr. Fagan was previously employed at CIBC Wood Gundy Corp. and by BMO Investments, Inc. Mr. Fagan received his undergraduate degree from McGill University. He earned the CFA designation in 2010.