Greg Estes

Greg Estes, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager at Intrepid Capital Management. He is the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Intrepid Disciplined Value Fund and the separately managed Intrepid Disciplined Value portfolio, and is the Co-­Lead Portfolio Manager of the Intrepid Select Fund and the separately managed Intrepid Select portfolio. Mr. Estes is also a member of the investment teams responsible for the Intrepid Capital Fund and Intrepid Balanced portfolios. He focuses on research and valuation of large and mid­cap equity securities. Mr. Estes has over 20 years of investment experience. He holds a master’s degree in finance from the University of Florida and a BBA in finance from the University of Notre Dame.