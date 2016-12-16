Eric R. Ervin

Eric R. Ervin is Co-Founder, President and CEO of Reality Shares, Inc., a firm solely focused on the power of dividend growth investing. Mr. Ervin launched Reality Shares in 2012 with the goal of providing investors an alternative range of indices, quantitative tools and rules-based ETFs, helping investors and advisers analyze and access institutional-quality dividend investment strategies. Mr. Ervin wanted to come up with a better way to package and deliver dividend growth investment solutions to investors of all sizes. By bringing a unique forward-looking approach to dividend analysis and investment, Mr. Ervin led the launch of investment analytics tools such as DIVCON, a dividend health analysis system, and the Guard Indicator, a directional market indicator to help investors and advisers. These tools were designed to help investors access the power of dividend growth, as well as providing alternative dividend investment solutions to manage risk. Prior to the inception of Reality Shares, Mr. Ervin served 14 years as a Certified Financial Planner practitioner and a Chartered Financial Consultant at Morgan Stanley, where he built the Ervin Miller Group, a highly recognized wealth management franchise. He also worked at Citigroup, Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley across a number of wealth management roles. Mr. Ervin has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Barron’s, CNBC, Bloomberg and other media outlets. He is a registered representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.