Lon Erickson

Lon Erickson, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Managing Director for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined Thornburg in 2008 and was made Portfolio Manager in 2010. Mr. Erickson earned a B.A. in business administration with a minor in economics from Illinois Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg Investment Management, Mr. Erickson spent almost 11 years as an analyst for State Farm Insurance in the equity and corporate bond departments.