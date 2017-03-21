Daniel Erdreich

Daniel Erdreich has served as SodaStream International Ltd.’s Chief Financial Officer since March 2007. He joined the company in 1996, served as its Controller until 2000 and served as the Finance Manager for some of its affiliated entities from 2003 until 2007. Between 1993 and 1996 and between 2000 and 2003, Mr. Erdreich was the Chief Financial Officer of public companies traded on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. He is a certified public accountant in Israel and holds a B.A. in accounting and economics and an M.A. in business administration, both from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.