The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Andy Eng

Eng, Andy

Andy Eng joined Renaissance Investment Management in 2016, and he is a Senior Research Analyst on the large-cap growth team and Portfolio Manager for the midcap growth strategy. He has over 20 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Renaissance, he was the equity portfolio manager for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in Milwaukee. In addition, he had held a variety of analytical and portfolio management roles during his 17 years at Northwestern Mutual, including fundamental stock analysis and portfolio manager of a small-cap growth fund. Prior to joining Northwestern Mutual, Mr. Eng started his investment career with AllianceBernstein. Mr. Eng graduated from the University of Illinois where he earned a Bachelor of Science in finance. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis and became a CFA charterholder in 2003. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Cincinnati.

Related Interviews:

Building a Portfolio of Stocks with Growth, Momentum and Valuation Factors
October 05, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the President, Biotech & Health Services Division: Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVST)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Innovators with a Buy-and-Hold Philosophy
Building a Portfolio of Stocks with Growth, Momentum and Valuation Factors
Buying Companies That Have Secular Tailwinds
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Gene Therapy Companies with Better Clinical Data and Benefits Likely to Do Well
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 