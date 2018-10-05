Andy Eng

Andy Eng joined Renaissance Investment Management in 2016, and he is a Senior Research Analyst on the large-cap growth team and Portfolio Manager for the midcap growth strategy. He has over 20 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Renaissance, he was the equity portfolio manager for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in Milwaukee. In addition, he had held a variety of analytical and portfolio management roles during his 17 years at Northwestern Mutual, including fundamental stock analysis and portfolio manager of a small-cap growth fund. Prior to joining Northwestern Mutual, Mr. Eng started his investment career with AllianceBernstein. Mr. Eng graduated from the University of Illinois where he earned a Bachelor of Science in finance. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis and became a CFA charterholder in 2003. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Cincinnati.