Michael Elzahr

Elzahr, Michael

Michael Elzahr, CFA, is Senior Research Analyst at The Colony Group. He works directly with the investment team to help generate new ideas and cover existing holdings in growth, dividend, international and value strategies. He employs a bottom-up, fundamental-based approach to analyzing investments and uses his understanding of behavioral finance to remain disciplined and avoid common investor pitfalls. Mr. Elzahr served as an investment analyst at Steinberg Global Asset Management prior to their merger with The Colony Group in 2019. He earned an MBA with high distinction from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University, with a major in chemical engineering. Mr. Elzahr is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of South Florida. He lives in Pompano Beach and enjoys spending time with his family.

Related Interviews:

Capitalizing on Other Investors’ Behavioral Shortcomings
April 24, 2020

