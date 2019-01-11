Lars B. Eller

Lars B. Eller was appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in September 2018. Mr. Eller earned his bachelor’s degree from Concordia University, Montreal, Canada, and Master of Business Administration from McGill University, Montreal, Canada. Mr. Eller started in banking with TD Bank Financial Group as a management trainee and then moved on to be Assistant Manager, Lender, Fund Sales Representative, Branch Manager, Underwriting Manager and Area Manager, before moving on to a successful career with progressively larger leadership roles at National City Bank in Cleveland, Youngstown and Dayton. Mr. Eller then returned to TD Bank as Head of Wealth Management and then Senior Vice President of retail banking in Pennsylvania. He departed TD Bank to become Director of Sales and Marketing at Clarity Advantage Corporation before joining Royal Bank America in 2013 as Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer. Royal Bank America was a $900 million asset publicly held community bank based in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, area prior to its acquisition in 2017. Most recently, he has worked as a consultant for Cambridge Savings Bank. Mr. Eller has a son and twin daughters. He enjoys hockey and soccer.