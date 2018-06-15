The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Tony Elavia

Elavia, Tony

Tony Elavia is Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Mackenzie Financial Corporation, responsible for overseeing the company’s investment management teams and chairing the Global Investment Committee. With 30 years of industry experience, his areas of expertise include managing equity and asset-allocation strategies as well as quantitative modeling. Earlier, he held progressively senior positions, including CIO and CEO at a U.S.-based insurance company subsidiary, and leadership roles at three asset management firms in the U.S. He earned his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Houston and an M.A. in economics from the University of Baroda in India.

Related Interviews:

Emerging Markets an Important Source of Returns in Global Portfolios
June 15, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-Founder, President and CEO: Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOTS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Integrated Device Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)
Interview with the CEO: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
A Long/Short Investment Fund Focused on Domestic Financial Services
Looking for Global Growth Through Innovative, Disruptive Companies
Emerging Markets an Important Source of Returns in Global Portfolios
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Bullish on Semiconductors in 2018 as the Growth Rate Remains Healthy
Electronic Content Makes Big Push in Automotive and Industrial Markets
New End Markets Emerging for the Semiconductor Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 