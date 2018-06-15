Tony Elavia

Tony Elavia is Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Mackenzie Financial Corporation, responsible for overseeing the company’s investment management teams and chairing the Global Investment Committee. With 30 years of industry experience, his areas of expertise include managing equity and asset-allocation strategies as well as quantitative modeling. Earlier, he held progressively senior positions, including CIO and CEO at a U.S.-based insurance company subsidiary, and leadership roles at three asset management firms in the U.S. He earned his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Houston and an M.A. in economics from the University of Baroda in India.