Easley, Donald J.

Donald J. Easley, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the U.S. Tax-Efficient and U.S. Structured Active Mid-Cap Growth Equity Strategies. Mr. Easley is an Executive Vice President and Co-Chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee of the U.S. Structured Active Mid-Cap Growth Equity Strategy. He is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. as well. Mr. Easley has 17 years of investment experience, 16 of which have been with T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Earlier, he was a Credit Analyst with The Bank of New York. He received an undergraduate degree in economics from Swarthmore College and an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago.

