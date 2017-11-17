Dunbar, McGavock

The Wall Street Transcript
McGavock Dunbar, CFA, is Principal, Equity Analyst at Vulcan Value Partners. Mr. Dunbar joined Vulcan Value Partners in 2010. Prior to joining Vulcan Value Partners, he interned at New Capital Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, while working toward his MBA at the Darden School at the University of Virginia. Before attending graduate school, Mr. Dunbar worked as an Associate in the investment banking department at Susquehanna International Group. In his time there, he trained as an Assistant Trader in Susquehanna International Group’s options market making program, then moved on to help build and launch the investment banking department. After the launch, he executed public equity offerings and merger and acquisition transactions for companies in a number of different industries including alternative energy, health care, business services, and Asian technology and consumer sectors. Mr. Dunbar earned his MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia. He also has a Master of Education and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia, with a double major in history and religious studies. Mr. Dunbar is a registered representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Buying Value-Stable Companies When the Time is Right
November 17, 2017

