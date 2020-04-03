Stephen Duench

Stephen Duench, CFA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager of AGF Investments Inc. As Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Stephen Duench is a key contributor to AGF’s quantitative investment platform, AGFiQ. AGFiQ’s team approach is grounded in the belief that investment outcomes can be improved by assessing and targeting the factors that drive market returns. Mr. Duench is the lead Portfolio Manager of the AGFiQ Dividend Income Fund and AGF Canadian Large Cap Dividend Fund and is central to the creation and support of AGFiQ’s portfolio management tools, analysis and applications across both Canadian and global mandates. He began his career with AGF as part of the Highstreet Investment Management team. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of AGF Investments Inc. Mr. Duench earned an honors degree in financial mathematics from Wilfred Laurier University and is a CFA charterholder.