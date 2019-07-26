John Dorfman

John Dorfman is Chairman of Dorfman Value Investments LLC, which he founded in 1999. He is a hands-on money manager with over four decades of financial industry experience. He has managed a mutual fund, a hedge fund and more than 100 individual accounts, and has also been a financial writer for many years. He has been a senior special writer for The Wall Street Journal, associate editor of Forbes and a columnist for Bloomberg. His syndicated column appears in Forbes.com, GuruFocus.com and newspapers nationwide. Earlier, he worked at Dreman Value Management. He received an MFA from Columbia University and an A.B. degree from Princeton University.