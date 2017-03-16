Michael J. Donnelly

Michael J. Donnelly, CFA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Equities at C.S. McKee, L.P. Mr. Donnelly also handles research and investment decisions in particular market sectors. Earlier, he was President of Blue Devil Capital, an investment adviser specializing in long/short emerging-market equity investments. Prior to that, Mr. Donnelly worked at American Century, where he was Vice President and Senior Equity Portfolio Manager. He also worked as an analyst and Portfolio Manager at Federated Investors. He received an MBA at Northwestern University, with a dual major of international business and international finance, and a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University.