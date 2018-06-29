Donabedian, Dave

The Wall Street Transcript
Dave Donabedian, CFA, has been Chief Investment Officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management since 2009. His responsibilities include chairing the Asset Allocation Committee, as well as providing oversight of internal investment strategies and the external manager selection platform. Mr. Donabedian frequently appears on television networks, including CNBC and Bloomberg Television, and provides insights in publications such as Barron’s and The Wall Street Journal. Previously, from 1996 to 2006, he was Managing Director and Chief Economist at CIBC Private Wealth Management, serving on the Asset Allocation, Multi-Manager and Investment Policy Committees and leading the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., offices. Earlier, Mr. Donabedian worked at Ashbridge LLC, a Philadelphia-based multifamily office. He is an honors graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and has an MBA from Columbia University with a concentration in finance.

Managing Risk Through Portfolio Diversification
June 29, 2018

