Sean Dodge

Sean Dodge is an Equity Analyst at Jefferies Group LLC. Mr. Dodge joined Jefferies in March 2010 and is a senior analyst covering stocks in the health care IT and services sectors. Prior to joining Jefferies, he spent four years with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey covering the consumer sector. He holds an MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management and a B.S. in finance from the Honors College at Oakland University. Mr. Dodge was awarded his CFA charter in 2008.