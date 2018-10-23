Anil R. Diwan

Anil R. Diwan, Ph.D., has been President and Chairman of the board of NanoViricides, Inc., since its founding in 2005. Dr. Diwan spearheaded the efforts for the company’s 2013 uplisting from the OTC Markets to NYSE American. Dr. Diwan has led several of the company’s financing efforts since 2010. Dr. Diwan invented novel polymeric micelle-based nanomedicine technologies as early as 1991. Dr. Diwan is a prolific inventor and a serial entrepreneur. Prior to co-founding NanoViricides, Inc., he has founded TheraCour Pharma, Inc., a privately held company focused in nanomedicines and cell-targeted drug delivery, and AllExcel, Inc., a company with diverse portfolios including nanomedicines, small chemicals, device technologies, as well as informatics. He has won several NIH SBIR — Small Business Innovation Research — grant awards. Dr. Diwan holds a Ph.D. from Rice University, Texas, a B.Tech. from Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai — IIT-B — India, and has consistently held high scholastic ranks and honors. Dr. Diwan has over 25 years of biopharmaceutical R&D experience with over 20 years as an entrepreneur. He has several patents issued internationally resulting from three fundamental international patent applications. Under Dr. Diwan’s leadership, NanoViricides, Inc., has been able to keep both administrative and R&D costs at extremely low levels while robustly expanding the drug pipeline every year. Dr. Anil R. Diwan was recognized as Researcher of the Year by Business New Haven, a Connecticut-area business journal, in 2014.