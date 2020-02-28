Peg DiOrio

Peg DiOrio, CFA, is the Head of Quantitative Equity Portfolio Management at Voya Investment Management. She is also a portfolio manager for the active quantitative strategies. Earlier, she worked at Alliance Bernstein/Sanford C. Bernstein. She received an M.S. degree in applied mathematics, statistics and operations research from New York University. She graduated from Stony Brook University. She has been President of the Society of Quantitative Analysts and is on its board of directors. She is also on the external advisory board for the Applied Math and Statistics Department at Stony Brook University.