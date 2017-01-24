Keith Dicker

Keith Dicker, CFA, founded IceCap Asset Management Ltd. in 2010 and is the President and Chief Investment Officer. He has over 20 years of investment experience as a portfolio manager focusing on managing wealth for clients all over the world. He started his career in Halifax as a portfolio manager with a large Canadian bank where he managed high net worth portfolios on a discretionary basis. Next, for 10 years, Mr. Dicker managed portfolios for an offshore bank in Bermuda where, as a senior portfolio manager and head of global equities, he was responsible for global investment strategies including asset allocation, equities, fixed income, commodities, alternative investments and multicurrency. Mr. Dicker earned the Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — designation in 1998 and is a member of the Chartered Financial Analysts Institute.