Derhacobian, Narbeh

Narbeh Derhacobian is a Co-Founder, President and CEO of Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc. He has over 20 years of industry experience working on discrete and embedded memory technologies, and has held technical and managerial roles at SST, AMD, Virage Logic and Cswitch Corporations. His industrial experience includes development and commercialization of split-gate NOR flash, ETOX NOR and NAND flash, as well as SONOS-based MirrorBit NOR flash technologies. Mr. Derhacobian has over 40 granted patents in various areas of semiconductor memories. He has a Ph.D. in solid state physics from UCLA and an MBA from San Jose State University.

