Derenzo, Mitchell A.

Mitchell A. Derenzo has been the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of American River Bankshares since 1995. Since 1992, he has been the bank’s Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, he was a senior accountant at Ernst & Whinney from 1986 to 1988. From 1988 to 1992, he was Controller and CFO of a locally based savings and loan. He is a board member of the American River Bank Foundation and the Sacramento Life Center. He graduated from California State University-Sacramento with a degree in business and accounting.

Interview with the CEO and President and the EVP and CFO: American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)
February 15, 2019

