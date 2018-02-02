The Wall Street Transcript
Damon DelMonte

Damon DelMonte, Director, joined Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.’s Hartford office in 2003 and is currently responsible for equity research coverage of regional banks primarily in the Midwest region of the United States, but also for a handful of banks in the Northeast. During his first decade at KBW, Mr. DelMonte’s coverage was primary focused on Northeast banks; however, after Stifel Financial’s acquisition of KBW in 2013 his coverage shifted to covering mainly banks in the Midwest. Prior to joining KBW, Mr. DelMonte was an Investment Analyst at The Hartford Investment Management Company where he assisted in the management and analysis of both investment portfolios and direct hedge fund investments. Mr. DelMonte holds an MBA in finance from The University of Connecticut and a B.S. in finance from Bryant University. He has been quoted in newspapers worldwide and in such publications as the American Banker, SNL Financial, Boston Globe, Dow Jones and other various business journals.

