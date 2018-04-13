Jason Deleeuw

Jason Deleeuw, CFA, is a Vice President and Senior Research Analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co., covering financial and business services companies. He had worked as a research analyst at Piper Jaffray from 2006 to 2011 covering financial services companies. Prior to rejoining Piper Jaffray in 2014, Mr. Deleeuw was a senior analyst on the financial equities long/short team at Pine River Capital from 2011 to 2014. Mr. Deleeuw has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Macalester College and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota.