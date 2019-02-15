The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles

Del Moral-Niles, Christopher J.

Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, CFA, joined Associated Bank in 2010 and is currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He has the overall responsibility for the company’s financial management. He also serves on the executive committee for Associated Banc-Corp. Mr. Niles brings more than 25 years of financial services industry experience to Associated Bank. Previously, he was the Corporate Treasurer of The First American Corporation and President of First American Trust, FSB. Before that, Mr. Niles served as Senior Vice President and Director of Liability Management for Union Bank, President of UnionBanCal Commercial Funding and as the asset/liability strategist of Union Bank. Prior to his time with Union Bank, Mr. Niles spent a decade as an investment banker focused on the financial services industry, working primarily on acquisitions, bank capital raising and funding transactions for regional banks and thrifts. Mr. Niles holds an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and studied economics at the University of California, Berkeley. He has been a Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — since 1995. He resides in Green Bay and serves on the Wisconsin Bankers Association board.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the EVP and CFO: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)
February 15, 2019

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP and CFO: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Growth Opportunities in Microcap Stocks
Protecting in Down Markets Through Compounding
Seeking Small Caps with the Potential to Become Large Companies
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Regional Banks Still Trading at Steep Discounts Despite Rallying Back
A Positive Outlook for West Coast Banks in 2019
Banks Investing in Technology and Growth Initiatives
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 