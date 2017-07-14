Andrew DeGasperi

Andrew DeGasperi is an Analyst and member of Macquarie Group Limited’s TMT equity research team, covering the global satellite industry. He joined Macquarie in 2011 as a senior associate covering cable, satellite and entertainment companies. Prior to Macquarie, Mr. DeGasperi worked as a research associate at Maxim Group, covering alternative energy, infrastructure and industrial companies. He also previously worked at the Bank of New York and at Instinet. Mr. DeGasperi holds an MBA in finance from Fordham University and a B.S. in biology from Stony Brook University.