John DeCree

John DeCree is Director, Head of North America Equity/High Yield Research, New York, at Union Gaming. Mr. DeCree has spent 10 years in capital markets focusing on the casino and gaming industry. Mr. DeCree joined Union Gaming in 2014 to focus primarily on North America equity research. Prior to joining Union Gaming, Mr. DeCree served as an Equity Research Analyst at Telsey Advisory Group, covering the global gaming, lodging and leisure sectors. Previous to his tenure at Telsey Advisory Group, Mr. DeCree spent five years in leveraged finance at The GMS Group focusing on the global gaming industry.