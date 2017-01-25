Greg Dean

Greg Dean, Principal and Portfolio Manager, is Lead Portfolio Manager of the Cambridge small- and mid-cap equity funds, including Cambridge Growth Companies Corporate Class and Cambridge Canadian Growth Companies Fund for the Cambridge Global Asset Management division of CI Investments Inc. He is also co-manager of Cambridge Pure Canadian Equity Fund. Mr. Dean has over eight years of investment management experience. Prior to joining CI in 2011, he was a research analyst at Fidelity Investments, where he managed a portion of Fidelity Canadian Disciplined Equity Fund. He was named a TopGun Investment Mind — Platinum Class — in the Brendan Wood International Canadian investment rankings from 2012 to 2015. He was also awarded co-winner of the Breakout Fund Manager of the Year at the Morningstar Awards for 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo, a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.